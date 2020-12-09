(The Center Square) – The Nevada Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a lower court's dismissal of a case brought by President Donald Trump's campaign challenging the state's election results.
A Nevada district court judge last week declined a request to nullify the state’s election results from the Trump campaign's legal counsel, which then appealed the case to the state Supreme Court.
The Trump campaign and the Nevada Republican Party failed to present the necessary evidence to prove widespread voter fraud throughout the state, the Supreme Court said.
"We also are not convinced that the district court erred in applying a burden of proof by clear and convincing evidence, as supported by the cases cited in the district court's order," Nevada Supreme Court justices said in their judgement.
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat, noted that Trump's surrogates, including attorney Jesse Binnall, failed to provide substantive evidence that the state's election was rife with fraud.
"They never once presented sufficient evidence of widespread fraud. Yes, they spouted nonsense in the media," Ford tweeted early Wednesday morning. "But they NEVER backed it up in court. That's why they always lost. And that's why they lost again tonight."
The Nevada Republican Party responded to the court decision with disappointment.
"We are extremely disappointed in the [Nevada] Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss our appeal this evening. Few things are more important than the integrity of a presidential election," the party said in a statement Tuesday. "We were not afforded an opportunity to write our brief or argue the case in front of the Supreme Court."
"Full denial of legitimate due process and appellate rights is truly unprecedented, shocking and extraordinary," the party added.
Nevada certified its election results on Nov. 24. President-elect Joe Biden won the state by over 33,000 votes.