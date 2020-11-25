(The Center Square) –The Nevada Supreme Court certified the state’s election results on Tuesday, marking another win for President-elect Joe Biden.
The court certified the results in less than half an hour. Biden received 703,486 votes to President Donald Trump's 669,690 votes in Nevada, which has six electoral college votes
Trump's reelection campaign and state Republican Party officials have filed a series of failed legal challenges to Nevada’s election results alleging fraud.
Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske thanked election officials in a statement Tuesday.
“I’d like to thank Nevada’s election officials for their dedication to providing a transparent and fair election” Cegavske said. “I am also thankful to the Supreme Court for allowing us the use of their chambers today and to the Justices for taking the time to participate in the canvass.”
The national meeting of the presidential electors is scheduled for December 14, Cegavske said.