(The Center Square) – Nevada unemployment claims spiked by more than 86,000 last week, according to seasonally unadjusted numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor.
According to the data, 93,036 Nevadans filed for unemployment in the week that ended March 21, up from 6,356 in the prior week.
A record 3.3 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week as states ordered “non-essential” businesses to temporarily close and companies laid off workers.
“This marks the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of the seasonally adjusted series. The previous high was 695,000 in October of 1982,” the DOL said.
The data does not include the number of unemployment claims filed this week.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak last week ordered all nonessential businesses – including hotels and casinos – to close because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Nevada Resort Association also warned that 320,000 workers across the state are “at risk” from the strain on the economy.