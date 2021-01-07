(The Center Square) – Nevada had 60 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, according to state data, marking the highest number of deaths from the virus in one day.
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday that the state has reached “a somber milestone in our fight against [the] pandemic.”
“I have said it before, and I say it again, we must each do our part as Nevadans to slow the spread and protect Nevadans,” he added, pleading with citizens across the state to maintain social distancing and to wear facial coverings to prevent the spread of virus' spread.
The spike in fatalities also accompanies a 14-day moving average of over 1,600 new cases each day, according to data from Nevada Health Response.
According to public health officials in Clark County, the highest COVID-19 cases and deaths are still centered around jurisdictions throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The Southern Nevada Health District, the public health department for Clark County, reports that over 20,000 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine, including tier-one workers considered "essential workers."
“There is indeed hope on the horizon with vaccination being rolled out now and in the coming months, but our actions and what we do today will continue to be the best hope for our future for tomorrow,” Sisolak added.