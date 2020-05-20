(The Center Square) – Nevada surpassed 7,000 coronavirus cases this week, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Wednesday morning, the state has 7,166 cases.
According to the department, the state has performed over 107,000 coronavirus tests with a total of 373 statewide deaths reported. Testing data also indicates that the largest jump in testing occurred this past weekend after it increased by over 8,500 from Friday to Saturday.
In the Las Vegas Valley, the Southern Nevada Health District reported over 5,400 positive cases and 296 deaths, with the majority of the state’s cases reported in Clark County. Of those cases, 74 percent of positive patients have recovered.
Clark County features over 2 million people in the municipalities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Mesquite, Paradise, Henderson, Indian Springs, and the Moapa River Indian Reservation.
Gov. Steve Sisolak is working towards a reopening strategy for Nevada and recently declared a state of fiscal emergency.
Sisolak also recently announced that he appointed Caleb Cage as the new head to the COVID-19 pandemic task force.
Cage previously served as the state’s head to the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and was for a time the assistant vice chancellor for Workforce Development and Community Colleges for the state of Nevada System of Higher Education.
“Mr. Cage has proven invaluable to the State in its effort to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. This new, expanded role will help propel the State of Nevada forward as we continue our gradual, phased-in reopening and fortify our response to this unprecedented public health crisis,” Sisolak said in a statement.