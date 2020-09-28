Nevada wine drinkers pay the equivalent of 70 cents per gallon in state wine excise taxes, according to a new analysis from the Tax Foundation based on January 2020 data.
The wine excise tax in Nevada was 30th highest among the 50 states, the Tax Foundation study found.
Most states levy wine taxes based on volume, but other states impose other types of taxation. Minnesota places per-bottle fees that vary based on size. States can also impose additional layers of taxation based on alcohol content, wine type and other factors, the analysis reports.
Five states – Mississippi, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Utah and Wyoming – have in place government monopolies on the sale of beer, wine and other alcoholic beverages, according to the analysis.
2020 Wine Excise Taxes by State
|Rank
|State
|Wine Excise Tax (Dollars per Gallon)
|1
|Kentucky
|$3.30
|2
|Alaska
|$2.50
|3
|Florida
|$2.25
|4
|Iowa
|$1.75
|5 (tie)
|Alabama
|$1.70
|5 (tie)
|New Mexico
|$1.70
|7
|Delaware
|$1.63
|8 (tie)
|Georgia
|$1.51
|8 (tie)
|Virginia
|$1.51
|10
|Maryland
|$1.48
|11
|Arkansas
|$1.41
|12
|Rhode Island
|$1.40
|13
|Illinois
|$1.39
|14
|Hawaii
|$1.38
|15
|South Dakota
|$1.31
|16
|Tennessee
|$1.27
|17
|Minnesota
|$1.22
|18
|North Dakota
|$1.22
|19
|South Carolina
|$1.08
|20
|Montana
|$1.06
|21
|West Virginia
|$1.00
|22
|North Carolina
|$1.00
|23
|Nebraska
|$0.95
|24
|New Jersey
|$0.88
|25
|Washington
|$0.87
|26
|Arizona
|$0.84
|27
|Louisiana
|$0.76
|28 (tie)
|Connecticut
|$0.72
|28 (tie)
|Oklahoma
|$0.72
|30
|Nevada
|$0.70
|31
|Oregon
|$0.67
|32
|Maine
|$0.60
|33 (tie)
|Massachusetts
|$0.55
|33 (tie)
|Vermont
|$0.55
|35
|Michigan
|$0.51
|36
|Indiana
|$0.47
|37
|Idaho
|$0.45
|38
|Missouri
|$0.42
|39
|Ohio
|$0.32
|40
|Colorado
|$0.32
|41 (tie)
|Kansas
|$0.30
|41 (tie)
|New York
|$0.30
|43
|Wisconsin
|$0.25
|44
|Texas
|$0.20
|45
|California
|$0.20
|46
|Mississippi
|N/A
|46
|New Hampshire
|N/A
|46
|Pennsylvania
|N/A
|46
|Utah
|N/A
|46
|Wyoming
|N/A
Source: Tax Foundation