(The Center Square) – Nevada residents who have been quarantined aboard a cruise ship with confirmed coronavirus cases will return to their homes, where they will remain in isolation, state health officials said.
Thousands of people aboard the Grand Princess have been waiting to return home since docking Monday at the Port of Oakland, including 49 Nevada residents. Twenty-one passengers tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus first detected in China in December.
To return home, the passengers must be tested for the virus and must not display systems, health officials said. All passengers must also sign a declaration agreeing to the self-quarantine.
More than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S. and 31 people have died.