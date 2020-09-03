(The Center Square) – While Nevada’s world-famous travel destinations are seeing well below normal traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic, some of the state’s hidden gems are getting attention and quite a few visitors.
“Nevada is a state with wide open spaces, and our rural destinations are ideal for travelers looking to social distance,” Tracie Barnthouse, media relations specialist at Travel Nevada, told The Center Square. “State-wide research mirrors that of national data that indicates that visitors are looking to explore less populated areas.”
In May, Nevada room tax collections were down by 96 percent statewide and 81 percent in Clark (Las Vegas) and Washoe (Reno) counties, respectively. They were down 67 percent in rural Nevada.
Brenda Scolari, director of Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that it’s a great time for residents of Washoe and Clark counties itching to get out to explore road trips near their homes and find what attractions are within driving distance.
The state’s new marketing campaign, Discover Your Nevada, encourages residents to explore all corners of the state, finding new sanctuaries while supporting their local communities.
“Discover Your Nevada is an opportunity to encourage Nevadans to explore their own state,” Barnthouse said. “There's a collective pride in the place we call home, and we're hopeful that by providing them with robust in-state travel information, Nevadans will want to get out and meet their neighbors and learn more about the communities that make up the Silver State.”
There are mountains, deserts and national parks to explore, rivers to kayak and canoe down, lakes to float on, haunted hotels to visit, the campaign says. Once larger gatherings are allowed, popular events like the Great Basin Astronomy Festival, Cowboy Poetry Festival and Camel Races will draw in locals as well.