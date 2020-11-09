Among Nevada homeowners, 1.01% of them are late in paying their mortgages, the 20th highest percentage among the 50 states, according to a new study by the website Construction Coverage.
The average mortgage per household in the state is $225,220, the analysis by ConstructionCoverage.com concluded. The company employs technical and financial experts who work to help construction businesses, according to its website.
In Nevada, the annual median income for those households with mortgages came in at $89,494, researchers found. And the April unemployment rate in the state was reported at 30.1%.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act temporarily suspended home foreclosures for federally backed loans until the end of this year. As a result of the CARES protections and loan forbearance, the total U.S. mortgage debt is at a 15-year low, according to the analysis. But that could quickly change when foreclosures resume in 2021, the study based on New York Federal Reserve data said.
Nationwide, the average mortgage debt is close to $200,000 per household, according to Construction Coverage. Delinquency rates tend to be highest in the Northeast and parts of the South, including Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida, the study reported.
---
Which States Have the Largest Mortgage Delinquency Rates?
|Rank
|State
|Mortgage Delinquency Rate
|Average Mortgage Debt per Household With a Mortgage
|Median Income for Households With a Mortgage
|April 2020 Unemployment Rate
|1
|New York
|1.90%
|$229,469
|$112,733
|15.1%
|2
|Connecticut
|1.77%
|$218,838
|$116,398
|8.0%
|3
|Delaware
|1.73%
|$181,488
|$94,789
|14.8%
|4
|New Jersey
|1.73%
|$231,642
|$126,612
|15.9%
|5
|Mississippi
|1.60%
|$108,984
|$72,845
|15.7%
|6
|Maine
|1.54%
|$130,579
|$83,704
|10.8%
|7
|Louisiana
|1.50%
|$143,901
|$85,646
|14.5%
|8
|Florida
|1.47%
|$189,978
|$83,747
|13.5%
|9
|New Mexico
|1.35%
|$151,837
|$76,399
|11.4%
|10
|Maryland
|1.33%
|$249,472
|$118,991
|9.8%
|11
|Illinois
|1.27%
|$164,765
|$101,117
|16.8%
|12
|Oklahoma
|1.25%
|$121,547
|$84,367
|14.3%
|13
|West Virginia
|1.24%
|$100,894
|$75,215
|15.8%
|14
|South Carolina
|1.19%
|$150,146
|$83,591
|12.2%
|15
|Pennsylvania
|1.13%
|$139,278
|$94,035
|15.6%
|16
|Vermont
|1.11%
|$137,604
|$91,997
|16.8%
|17
|Rhode Island
|1.07%
|$188,188
|$102,698
|17.9%
|18
|Indiana
|1.03%
|$114,331
|$81,495
|17.0%
|19
|Kentucky
|1.02%
|$112,881
|$79,444
|16.2%
|20
|Nevada
|1.01%
|$225,220
|$89,494
|30.1%
|21
|Georgia
|0.97%
|$164,635
|$90,886
|12.2%
|22
|Arkansas
|0.96%
|$113,714
|$75,464
|10.3%
|23
|Ohio
|0.92%
|$118,446
|$86,569
|17.3%
|24
|Massachusetts
|0.90%
|$246,522
|$127,308
|16.0%
|25
|North Carolina
|0.89%
|$154,183
|$86,098
|12.5%
|26
|Texas
|0.89%
|$176,827
|$100,584
|13.1%
|27
|Alabama
|0.88%
|$126,980
|$80,706
|13.2%
|28
|Tennessee
|0.88%
|$147,693
|$82,414
|15.0%
|29
|Wyoming
|0.86%
|$156,331
|$90,111
|9.6%
|30
|North Dakota
|0.79%
|$167,905
|$100,353
|9.2%
|31
|Missouri
|0.77%
|$129,772
|$85,394
|9.8%
|32
|Kansas
|0.73%
|$127,986
|$91,487
|11.7%
|33
|Hawaii
|0.71%
|$349,100
|$116,239
|23.6%
|34
|New Hampshire
|0.70%
|$181,257
|$109,782
|17.2%
|35
|Iowa
|0.68%
|$122,599
|$88,085
|10.8%
|36
|Michigan
|0.68%
|$124,971
|$85,432
|23.6%
|37
|Virginia
|0.68%
|$240,486
|$108,355
|10.8%
|38
|South Dakota
|0.66%
|$139,598
|$86,870
|11.0%
|39
|Montana
|0.64%
|$167,354
|$81,685
|11.9%
|40
|Wisconsin
|0.62%
|$132,920
|$91,419
|13.6%
|41
|Alaska
|0.60%
|$236,148
|$107,786
|13.7%
|42
|Arizona
|0.59%
|$194,449
|$88,809
|13.1%
|43
|California
|0.58%
|$364,198
|$118,575
|16.2%
|44
|Minnesota
|0.56%
|$170,383
|$101,802
|8.6%
|45
|Nebraska
|0.51%
|$134,248
|$92,606
|8.6%
|46
|Oregon
|0.50%
|$211,239
|$97,630
|14.8%
|47
|Washington
|0.50%
|$258,911
|$109,421
|16.1%
|48
|Idaho
|0.47%
|$161,092
|$82,670
|11.9%
|49
|Utah
|0.47%
|$214,342
|$96,894
|10.4%
|50
|Colorado
|0.41%
|$244,454
|$106,488
|12.2%
Source: ConstructionCoverage.com