(The Center Square) – Nevada’s statewide minimum wage is slated to raise starting July 1.
Beginning Wednesday, employers in the state will be required to pay a minimum of $9 per hour for employees not offered health benefits, and at least $8 per hour for employees receiving certain health benefits.
This is up from the pre-July minimum wage of $8.25 per hour and the lower-tier minimum wage rate of $7.25.
Legislation passed last year requires the state’s minimum wage incrementally increase by $0.75 every July 1 until the 2024 fiscal year, when it reaches $12 per hour or $11 per hour.
The automatic minimum wage increase draws concern from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Nevada, which represents small businesses across the state.
"This cost increase could not have come at a worse time,” NFIB-Nevada Director Randi Thompson said in a statement. “Thousands of small businesses are struggling to recover from an administratively forced shutdown that devastated their business.”
"Now, they have to increase costs at a time when revenues are down. For businesses that can only operate at 50 percent capacity, they cannot absorb this increase," Thompson added.