(The Center Square) — The Nevada Legislature this week approved a resolution with broad support that asks the federal government to provide more funding to fill the state’s projected budget shortfall.
Nevada is expecting a $1.2 billion shortfall thanks to the ongoing economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Assembly Joint Resolution 1 asks the Trump administration and U.S. Congress “to provide further flexible funding for state, local and tribal governments to assist with anticipated public budget shortfalls as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."
The Assembly passed the resolution in a 42 to 0 vote, while the Senate passed the resolution in a 20 to 1 vote.
Gov. Steve Sisolak backed the resolution in a statement, saying that “state and local governments need robust and direct federal funding to help rebuild the economy and maintain essential services.”
Sisolak added that “the current economic and fiscal crises facing the state will be exacerbated” if more federal funding isn’t obtained.
Nevada received $1.25 billion in funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Of that funding, Clark County received $295 million, the city of Las Vegas received almost $119 million, $148.5 million was distributed to other counties, and the state received $687.5 million for other spending.
A CARES Act report released by Sisolak’s office on Monday said the funding “will not be sufficient to address the State’s fiscal crisis and historic budget shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Without further assistance from the federal government, Nevada families, businesses and governments will continue to face enormous hardships,” it added.