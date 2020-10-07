(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office said that he tested negative for COVID-19.
The governor was tested Tuesday after one of his staffers in the Carson City office received a positive COVID-19 test.
“Out of an abundance of caution, I was tested for COVID-19 yesterday after a member of my staff in Northern Nevada tested positive after developing symptoms this weekend,” Sisolak tweeted on Wednesday. “My test result came back negative. We continue to wish our team member a full & quick recovery.”
The governor’s office said the staff member last had contact with Sisolak in mid-September. Sisolak has been working from Southern Nevada since Sept. 17, and his return to Carson City next week will be delayed, his office said.
The staff member who tested positive was most recently in the governor’s office last Friday, and took a COVID-19 test over the weekend after having symptoms.
“The Office has followed all public health procedures and protocols in response,” Sisolak’s administration said in a statement. “The staffer has been interviewed and the contact tracing effort is underway to ensure all close contacts are notified and informed of next steps in accordance with public health guidelines.”
“Out of an abundance of caution, all staff who worked in the Governor’s Capitol Office in the past two weeks and came into contact with the confirmed positive team member transitioned to work from home status on Monday, where they will remain in quarantine for the full 14-day period in compliance with CDC guidelines,” the statement continued.