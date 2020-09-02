(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that he has extended the state's moratorium for residential evictions and foreclosures across the state for another 45 days.
The governor first issued an emergency directive in June ordering a temporary moratorium to accommodate COVID-19 pandemic-related financial challenges and other hardships.
Housing market stability is crucial, Sisolak noted in a Monday press statement. Sisolak said he is “confident that this 45-day extension will allow the various agencies and organizations more time to get these programs up and running and help Nevada’s renters and landlords continue to navigate these unprecedented times and stay healthy and safe in the midst of this pandemic.”
The Nevada Association of REALTORS said it's disappointed in Sisolak’s extension of the moratorium, citing the financial hardships that home lenders and landlords also face.
“Many of these property owners are retirees, people living on fixed incomes and mom-and-pop landlords who own one or two homes and rely on this rental income to support themselves and their families," the association said in an email to its members. “Many of them will now have no recourse or way to cover their own expenses."
Sisolak noted in his statement that he has implemented safeguards for landlords and property managers across the state.
“In light of this extension and in an effort to provide more relief to tenants and landlords who are still struggling to make ends meet by paying rent or making mortgage payments, I am earmarking an additional $10 million in State Coronavirus Relief Funds toward the short-term rental assistance program,” Sisolak said. “I know our local governments are working hard to get these funds out the door to landlords to keep qualified tenants in their homes.”
Nevada's eviction moratorium extension came one day before the Trump administration issued a nationwide moratorium. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the order in the Federal Register for immediate implementation.