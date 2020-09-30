(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that the state is easing size requirements on public and private gatherings.
Public and private gatherings can now include up to 250 people, up from the previous 50-person limit, Sisolak said. The 250-person limit is in addition to employees working events.
Some larger gatherings at bigger venues are also permitted under the new guidance.
If a venue can hold over 2,500 people and wants to hold an event with more than 250 people, it can do so as long as “it can meet the extensive requirements necessary,” and can host up to 10% of its maximum capacity, Sisolak said.
Those venues must submit a health plan to the local health officials for review, which will then have to get the state’s approval.
“Only the state can approve larger gatherings,” Sisolak said. Attendees at larger events will also have to be separated in sections of 250 individuals.
Conventions, conferences and trade shows can proceed under the 250-person limit, with an option for a 1,000-person limit if they can meet strict protocols.
Conventions and conferences “have a significant impact on our largest businesses, workers and our economy,” Sisolak said.
Live entertainment and sporting events can also proceed in Nevada with strict social distancing protocols under the new guidance.
Sisolak said the state’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts have been working, citing a test positivity rate of 7.8%, down from 15.7% on July 9.
“These results did not come about by way of chance or good luck,” he said. “They came by as a result of hard work on behalf of Nevada residents who day in and day out are practicing the social protocols we asked them to do.”