(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday ordered all nonessential businesses to close, including casinos, hotels, fitness clubs, restaurants, bars, move theaters and others.
The 30-day closures are effective at noon Wednesday and are meant to stop the spread of the noval coronavirus.
"In order for those who need critical care make sure they get it, it is our responsibility to take our role seriously and stay home for Nevada," Sisolak said. "You're being told not to go out. You owe it to them to listen to that directive."
The governor said the state needs all Nevada residents to stay home and all nonessential businesses to close for the next month.
Restaurants will be allowed to provide take-out and delivery orders but dine-in options are banned.
As of Tuesday morning, 55 residents in Nevada tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, which originated in China in December. The majority of the cases are in Clark County, where one person has died.
Most people who contract COVID-19 develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.