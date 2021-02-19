(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency declaration this week that gives the state's schools the opportunity to offer students in-person learning and extracurricular activities next school year.
“I am proud of the way that school communities have come together to find creative ways to maximize learning opportunities for all students,” Sisolak said in a statement.
“This directive will allow even more students to spend time interacting safely with each other and with education professionals, enhancing their academic as well as social-emotional growth,” he added.
Emergency Directive 038 allows school buildings that successfully reopen without outbreaks for 20 days to be allowed to increase occupancy to 75% of the maximum capacity, or 250 people, whichever is less.
The directive also extends the existing three-foot social distancing requirement for elementary and secondary school students to include high schoolers as well. Adults are still required to maintain six feet of social distancing from other adults and from students.
Sisolak’s directive will remove certain restrictions on close- and full-contact sports. School programs governed by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) are allowed to resume practices in accordance with NIAA safety protocols.
Similarly, students participating in physical education are no longer required to wear face coverings while exercising. Capacity limits for school buses and other school transportation vehicles are also eased to 66%.
“I am proud of the efforts of students, families, educators, and support staff across the State who have been working hard to provide safe and healthy environments for learning this school year,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert said.
“The increased flexibility in this Directive demonstrates that we are putting our children first by ensuring equitable access to learning, no matter where they live or attend school,” she continued.