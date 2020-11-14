(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, he announced on Friday.
The governor’s office said he received a routine rapid test Friday that was positive, and is awaiting results of a diagnostic PCR test.
"It was important to me to notify Nevadans as soon as possible of my positive COVID-19 test results,” Sisolak said in a statement. “I am currently not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms and I have returned to my residence to begin the quarantine and isolation process.”
Sisolak added that he wants his positive test “to underscore the importance of Nevadans to stay at home as much as they possibly can at this time.”
Nevada had 1,800 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and a 1.3% growth rate, the governor noted.
The governor’s office said his schedule has been cleared and contract tracing is ongoing. Staffers from his Carson City office are working from home after the governor was last in the office on Thursday, according to a statement.
“The Governor’s Office has followed all public health and safety protocols including temperature checks, wearing face coverings, social distancing and strict hygiene procedures,” the office said.
In October, Sisolak received a negative test after one of his staffers in the Carson City office tested positive for COVID-19.