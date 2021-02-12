(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Friday he is easing certain COVID-19 mitigation measures and is setting a long-term strategy to give county public health officials local control of pandemic related measures by May 1.
The announcement comes on the same day Sisolak signed Assembly Bill 106, legislation that established the largest small business grant program in Nevada state history.
“After making it through the very difficult winter surges and the pause, Nevadans want and deserve predictability about what our path forward will look like,” Sisolak said in a statement.
“This is what was front of mind as we developed this Roadmap to Recovery Safe Reopening Plan,” he continued. “As we continue navigating this pandemic and ramping up our vaccination efforts, this plan will focus on how we can continue mitigating the spread while getting Nevadans back to work, protecting and recovering our economy, and getting our students back to in-person learning.”
Starting February 15, public gatherings and events will have a maximum capacity of 100 persons, or 35% of fire code capacity. Local public health officials will be allowed to start granting large public gathering plans after March 1.
Restaurants, bars, and other food and drink establishments will be allowed to increase their capacity to 35% from the current 25%. Distilleries and breweries that do not serve food are also included in this category.
Community centers such as churches, parks, theme parks, or other entertainment venues will also be allowed to increase their capacity to 35%.
Educational facilities like aquariums, zoos, and libraries will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity beginning February 15. Also included in this category are retail and medical marijuana dispensaries, indoor shopping malls, and community recreational centers like public pools.