(The Center Square) – Newly-inaugurated Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo urges Nevadans to take precautions as a winter storm barrels down on the state.
“As we face more incoming severe winter weather, state agencies are working diligently on their preparation and response efforts,” Lombardo said Wednesday. “I encourage all Nevadans to prepare for the storm, listen to local weather advisories, and use sound judgment when traveling.”
The statement is Lombardo’s first since he was sworn in Monday during a small ceremony at the Nevada State Capitol Building in Carson City. The formal ceremony Tuesday was relocated from the state Capitol’s front steps to the Carson City Community Center due to the storm, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Various state agencies also included response plans in the statement.
Nevada police will increase personnel available for public safety requests, and the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will monitor, inspect, and clear roadways. The Nevada Division of Emergency Management (DEM) will monitor the situation and alert the public with any updates.
The Nevada National Guard is on standby.
NV Energy has brought in crews from neighboring areas, which include Las Vegas, Oregon, and Northern California. The company also intends to repair damages and maintain an updated outage map on its website.
More than 70,000 Northern Nevada NV Energy customers experienced outages during the peak of the storm on New year’s Eve. Over 17,000 remained without power Monday, according to KRNV Reno.
Lombardo’s statement encourages residents to take steps to prepare for an extended power outage, such as maintaining a supply of flashlights and batteries, stocking up on non-perishable foods and water, and dripping faucets to avoid pipes freezing and rupturing.