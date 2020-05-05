(The Center Square) – While enforcing the casino closure put in place by Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Nevada Gaming Control Board is finalizing policies about reopening.
Michael Lawton, a senior research analyst with the Gaming Control Board told The Center Square that these policies will address concerns related to employee training and safety, social distancing protocols, sanitation guidelines, gaming, and other resort operations.
The board is committed to ensuring that gaming operations do not compromise the safety or health of Nevadans, Lawton said.
"The board’s policies will aim to diminish personal contact and increase the level of sanitization in high-use areas, and the board expects full compliance with these policies by each licensee," Lawton said.
Each property must submit a reopening plan seven days before the reopening date or as soon as possible.
"The Resort Industry’s priority remains the health and safety of our employees, guests and fellow residents, and our members look forward to reopening when Governor Sisolak and his medical advisory team determine it is safe to do so," Virginia Valentine, president of the Nevada Resort Association, told The Center Square. "Our members understand it is critical to take a measured approach that ensures the reopening of Nevada’s tourism industry is done strategically and correctly for the long-term health of our industry and its reputation."
Nevada's tourism industry employs an estimated 320,000 workers, accounting for one in three jobs in the state, who rely on $1.3 billion in wages and salaries each month. If the industry is shuttered between 30 and 90 days, $7.7 billion in wages and salaries is expected to be lost over the next 18 months according to USA Today. The industry is also responsible for 38 percent of taxes within Nevada's General Fund. Additional taxes and fees generated by the industry totaled around $1.8 billion last year.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has urged Sisolak to end the casino closure, saying it is hurting the city and the tourism industry it has worked so hard to build. Sisolak said he doesn't want workers to have to choose between their paycheck or their lives and has confidence that Las Vegas will thrive again.