(The Center Square) – Nevada’s casino regulator is investigating 111 alleged violations regarding stay-at-home orders implemented by Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak.
According to the Enforcement Division of the The Nevada Gaming Control Board, upward of 1,450 inspections were conducted on nonrestrictive licensees and over 6,000 smaller gaming operations under limited licenses.
The board noted that violations they are investigating fall under a Declaration of Emergency Directive, which orders face coverings for employees. Such an order was extended to widespread use of face coverings on June 24 and several rules that apply to more sanitation practices and physical distancing measures for guests and staff.
"The Board has worked 24 hours a day, seven days a week to monitor gaming licensees' compliance with the Board's Health and Safety Policies," said James Taylor, the board's chief of enforcement.
All "information prepared or obtained by the board relating to a licensee's compliance with [the board's] Health and Safety Policies confidential," a press release from last week said.
“The Gaming Control Board is committed to work with our state and local partners to enforce Governor Sisolak’s Emergency Directives and the Board’s Health and Safety Policies,” board Chairwoman Sandra Douglass Morgan said. “Non-compliance with federal, state, local laws, or the Health and Safety Policies constitute a violation of Nevada Gaming Commission Regulation 5.011, which may result in the Board taking disciplinary action against a non-compliant licensee.”
Statewide gaming closures for May have witnessed a dramatic decrease in total “gaming win” revenues at $5.8 million due to COVID-19, according to the board.
Total wins decreased by 99.41 percent, down from $981,766,859 in May 2019, according to data. Gaming wins, for the entire fiscal year, decreased by 19.38 percent.
"The State collected $56,003 in percentage fees during the month of June 2020," the board noted, marking a 99.91 percent decrease compared to last year, when fee collections hit $59,210,723 in June.