(The Center Square) – Third quarter campaign finance reports were filed in Nevada, with Democrats in major races outpacing Republicans in both fundraising and spending.
In the governor race, Republican Joe Lombardo raised nearly $2.32 million this quarter. He spent $1.75 million.
Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak raised $3.25 million and spent $12.8 million. Since January 2022, Sisolak has spent nearly three times more than Lombardo, at $13.53 million. Lombardo has spent a total of $4.85 million over the same period.
Lombardo received maximum $10,000 donations from the Stronger Nevada PAC and the Better Nevada PAC. The Oct. 17 disclosures show Sisolak also received maximum donations from MGM Resorts affiliated companies, Steven Spielberg, Open Democracy, and Save Democracy PAC, among others.
In a statement, the Sisolak for Governor campaign said its third quarter results were “the most ever reported in a single quarter by a gubernatorial candidate in Nevada.”
Incumbent Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford outraised his opponent Sigal Chattah during the third quarter, bringing in $1.09 million compared to Chattah’s $253,657. Chattah spent only $184,910, while Ford spent $1.41 million.
Republican Secretary of State candidate Jim Marchant, who missed the deadline and filed late on Oct. 19, raised $89,343 and spent only $58,359. His opponent, Cisco Aguilar, raised $1.15 million and spent $553,693.
For treasurer, Republican Michele Fiore raised $125,769 and spent $100,544. Democratic candidate Zach Conine raised $345,513.00 and spent $455,732.63. Conine filed a complaint on Oct. 12 against Fiore for allegedly accepting contributions over the $10,000 limit and using fake names in her reports, which Fiore called a clerical error, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Sisolak and Lombardo are tied in the most recent CBS News/YouGov poll released Thursday, each at 48%. The same poll shows Nevada’s senate race, which could determine the Senate majority, is also close and within the margin of error. Nevada Republican senate candidate Adam Laxalt polls at 49%, just 1% more than Cortez Masto.
Early voting in Nevada began over the weekend.