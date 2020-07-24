(The Center Square) – Nevada surpassed 40,000 COVID-19 cases on Friday, ending a week that had two days of 1,000-plus new cases.
Nevada reached 40,885 total confirmed cases and 722 deaths as of Friday, according to Nevada Health Response.
There were 966 new COVID-19 cases Friday, with almost 82 percent of those cases being in Clark County.
This week saw 948 cases Monday, 815 cases Tuesday, 1,129 cases on Wednesday, and 1,262 cases on Thursday, according to the state’s data.
“For the most recent 7-day period ending July 23rd, cases are growing at a rate of 3 percent, or 1,084 new cases per day,” Nevada Health Response said. “For comparison, the growth rate for the 7-day period ending June 30 was 3.9 percent, or 644 new cases per day. The growth rate for the 7-day period ending May 31 was 1.4 percent, or 116 new cases per day.”
Almost 540,000 tests have been administered since the pandemic began, with 1,160 people currently hospitalized.
The week, the Clark County School District board approved a plan for online instruction when school begins in the fall.
Nevada’s unemployment rate was at 15 percent in June, down from its peak of 30 percent in April and 25.3 percent in May, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation.