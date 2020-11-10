(The Center Square) – Nevada's COVID-19 cases are growing at 1.2% -- or 1,267 new cases each day -- during the most recent week-long period, according to state health officials.
"The test positivity rate over the last 14 days is 13.6%," according to Nevada Health Response.
"Nevada continues to see a significant resurgence in COVID-19 hospitalizations," Nevada Health Response said, adding that there are 754 confirmed and 137 suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Monday.
In total, Nevada has nearly 111,000 cases and 1,852 fatalities from the virus. Reported numbers from over the weekend also include increased numbers, from 1,276 cases on Saturday and 1,824 cases of Friday.
The Southern Nevada Health District of Clark County reported some 583 cases, according to data on Sunday. There is a total of 89,256 cases in the Las Vegas Valley area alone.