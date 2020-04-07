(The Center Square) – Nevada surpassed 2,000 coronavirus cases, according to the most recent data from the state's health department.
Nevada Department of Health and Human Services data shows as on Tuesday morning, the state has 2,087 coronavirus cases and 58 deaths.
Southern Nevada Health District’s data shows that the vast majority of cases are reported in Clark County and the Las Vegas Valley area — exactly 1,734 cases and 54 deaths. The health district administration is urging people to use face coverings in public.
Carson City Health and Human Services says there are 22 total cases, including eight cases of recovery and no deaths in the agency’s coverage area. Washoe County Health District data reports 281 cases in Reno, Sparks, and Washoe counties.
Native American tribal governments across the state have, too, declared stay-at-home orders for tribe members.
The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony announced a curfew for members to remain in their homes from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the end of April. The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe's recently-ordered curfew runs indefinitely from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the duration of the pandemic. These tribal governments are located in the northern parts of Nevada, in or near the city of Reno, Nev.
Walker River Paiute Tribe leaders report no cases of the novel coronavirus on the reservation. Cases are also scant in the lands of the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation in northern Nevada and southern parts of Idaho.
Nationwide, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports 330,891 confirmed cases, with 8,910 confirmed deaths.