(The Center Square) – A Las Vegas firm known for designing public spaces and government structures has inked a deal with a new investor.
Godspeed Capital Management announced Monday it has invested an undisclosed amount of funds into TSK Architects, a Southwestern U.S.-focused architecture firm specializing in “architectural and interior design, master planning, construction administration, and consulting services for K-12 and higher education clients as well as Federal, State, and Local Government clients.”
Godspeed also invests in Rachlin Partners under it’s Huckabee Architects banner.
“We are excited to partner with Godspeed Capital and join the Huckabee platform, whose proven capabilities and deep expertise will enable TSK to scale our own offerings into new customers and markets,” said Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects. “We are eager to build upon and integrate our core services within Huckabee’s diverse strategy and provide end-market diversification to best serve our growing client base.”
The collaboration comes amid significant movement in state, county and local infrastructure spending as tax dollars from the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed into law last November begin to hit local coffers.
Ahmed Abdel-Saheb, principal at Godspeed, said, “TSK Architects’ decades-long, award-winning track record within the education and government architecture sectors will bolster Huckabee’s comprehensive AEC services platform through the addition of a significant Federal, State, and Local Government practice, and further enhances our geographic footprint by expanding it within the fast-growing southwestern region of the United States.”
TSK has offices in Nevada, California and Arizona.