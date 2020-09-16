(The Center Square) – Nevada is among several states that have been taken off New York's 14-day quarantine travel restriction list, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration announced this week.
The announcement means Nevadans are able to experience freer travel between Nevada and the Empire State. Nevada joins California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, and Ohio in being removed from New York’s travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic
"When other states and territories make progress fighting COVID-19, that's good for New York and while I am glad to see areas removed from the travel advisory list, it still remains far too long," Gov. Cuomo said in a statement.
According to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, the state has seen a slight increase in reported COVID-19 cases and deaths from complications related to the coronavirus disease. As of Tuesday, there are 226 new cases and 26 more deaths from COVID-19.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reports that Clark County, Nev., and the local Las Vegas Valley make up 85 percent of all the cases in the state. According to the same data, nearly 63,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported.