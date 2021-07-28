(The Center Square) – Nevada is aligning its COVID-19 masking guidance to reflect the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) updated suggestions.
The CDC now recommends that individuals should wear masks while in public indoor settings located in “areas of substantial or high community transmission,” even if they’re fully vaccinated.
Nevada Health Response said Tuesday that 12 of the state’s 17 counties – Carson, Churchill, Clark, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Washoe and White Pine counties – currently have “substantial or high transmission” of COVID-19 rates due to the delta variant.
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed an emergency directive that gives businesses in the counties until Friday to implement the CDC’s new indoor masking guidance.
Nevada ended its initial mask mandate in May.
“This update comes as the Delta variant now accounts for the majority of new cases,” Nevada Health Response said in a statement. “The Delta variant has shown to be much more contagious and spreads more than twice as easily from one person to another, compared with earlier strains.”
University students and employees – both vaccinated and unvaccinated – will be required to wear face masks while indoors, aligning with the state and CDC guidelines, the Nevada System of Higher Education said.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board will also require all licensees located in the high transmission counties to implement indoor face covering mandates starting on Friday.
“Each licensee subject to this Industry Notice must have dedicated signage throughout its establishment notifying patrons where face coverings are required,” the board said.