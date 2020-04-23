(The Center Square) – Nevada saw about 41,000 initial unemployment claims filed last week, the lowest number of claims filed in the state since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Nevada had 40,909 people file initial unemployment claims for the week ending April 18, a decrease of 17,732 filings from the prior week, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).
Over a five-week period, 343,000 people in the state have filed for unemployment.
Nationally, 4.43 million claims were filed during the week that ended April 18, down 810,000 from the week prior, according to the DOL. More than 26 million Americans have filed claims over the span of five weeks.
"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 11.0 percent for the week ending April 11, an increase of 2.8 percentage points from the previous week's unrevised rate," a news release from the Department of Labor stated. "This marks the highest level of the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate in the history of the seasonally adjusted series."
Another relief package expected to pass in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday will provide more funding for small businesses that have been particularly hard-hit by the economic pause. The legislation has already been passed by the U.S. Senate and is expected to quickly be signed into law by President Donald Trump.
Nevada’s economy is highly reliant on the tourism industry, which has taken a nose-dive because of stay-at-home orders issued to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman was criticized this week for saying she’d like businesses in the city to reopen even though it’s “not the mayor’s job” to give those businesses social distancing guidelines.