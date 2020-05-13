(The Center Square) – Casino-hotel giant MGM Resorts International on Tuesday released their official reopening plan for their Las Vegas properties.
"Preparing for the moment we can re-open our doors, MGM Resorts focused on developing a plan that puts health and safety at the center of everything we do," Bill Hornbuckle, MGM's acting CEO and president, said in a statement.
According to the company, they have formulated what they call a ‘Seven-Point Safety Plan’ that comprises a final product built on "months of consultations with public health experts." The plan, Hornbuckle noted, "outlines our comprehensive approach to welcoming guests back safely."
The hallmark to the plan is MGM's mandate to order employees and managers to wear masks on property for the interim. Guests are encouraged to wear masks, the company said, while also setting up social distancing policies. Guests are encouraged to stop eating and drinking on the gaming floors and limit as much time as possible around others.
MGM employees, in addition, will have their temperatures monitored and screened. Guests are encouraged to self-screen for virus symptoms before entering the company's property. Temperature checks will not be required for guests, the plan says.
"Our properties will not look the way they used to for a while, and that’s not only okay, it’s critically important," Hornbuckle said. "We will continue providing the hospitality experiences we are known for, but we must do so safely. We will continue working with experts and following guidance from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and government officials and regulators as we evolve these protocols based on the latest information.”
MGM Resorts is a publicly-traded company, serving as a component to the S&P 500. Off the Las Vegas strip, the company owns several properties like the MGM Grand, the Luxor, the Aria Resort & Casino, the Monte Carlo, and others. MGM also owns a portion of T-Mobile Arena -- the venue where the Las Vegas Golden Knights hockey team plays their home games. MGM also owns hotels in other U.S. states and has holdings in other countries like China and Macau.