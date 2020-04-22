(The Center Square) – Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said Wednesday she’d like businesses in the Sin City to reopen, but that it’s not her job as mayor to give businesses social distancing guidelines.
“I’d love everything opened because I think we’ve had viruses for years that have been here,” Goodman said Wednesday in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.
Cooper acknowledged the “financial losses people are suffering” from the economic fallout of COVID-19, adding that the mayor is “encouraging hundreds of thousands of people coming there in casinos, smoking, drinking, touching slot machines, breathing circulated air, and then returning home to states around America and countries around the world. Doesn’t that sound like a virus petri dish? How is that safe?”
Goodman responded by calling Cooper an “alarmist,” and noting she grew up in Manhattan around the subways and buses.
When it comes to social distancing, however, it’s “up to [businesses] to find out,” she said.
“Right now we’re in a crisis health-wise, and so for a restaurant to be open or a small boutique to be open, they better figure it out,” Goodman said. “That’s their job, that’s not the mayor’s job.”
Cooper said business owners in the city “are saying it’s not time [to open] yet,” a claim Goodman disputed, saying she’s heard from casino owners “who want to put their employees back to work.”
Wynn Resorts released a “health and sanitation” plan this week detailing what its properties will do upon reopening, including using thermal cameras at entrances to screen employees and guests, reduced occupancy rates, and requiring guests to wear masks.
Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox said he hoped parts of the state’s economy could be opened by early May, but more testing is needed.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday he’s looking forward to reopening “when the time is right.”
“Clark County’s Las Vegas Strip, in addition to the gaming properties in other jurisdictions like the City of Las Vegas, are working with the Gaming Control Board to establish the best protocols for a safe and sustainable reopening,” he said.