(The Center Square) – Las Vegas has the fourth-highest total number of eviction filings among metropolitan areas since March 2020, according to data from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University.
The city has had 34,674 cases filed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to the data.
There were 274 filings during the week ending on Sept. 5, marking one of the lowest weekly filing totals since the week ending October 16, 2020, the data shows.
“While the eviction cases in these three courts make up vast majority of eviction cases in Clark County, our data will undercount total eviction filings in the county,” Eviction Lab added.
Data collected for Clark County came from the Vegas Justice Court, North Las Vegas Justice Court, and Henderson Justice Court, Eviction Lab said.
Evictions in Las Vegas nearly zeroed-out after the local eviction moratorium went into place in March 2020 but have steadily crept up as the local order expired, even with the state order and the federal order in place.
Data from the most recent Household Pulse Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau show
More than 480 Nevadans told the Census Bureau that they are “very likely” to lose their home in the next two months because of an eviction, according to data from the most recent Household Pulse Survey. Another 51,000 Nevadans reported being “not confident at all” in their ability to make their next mortgage payment. More than half of the respondents were between the ages of 40 and 54 years old.
According to the survey, 29,000 renters are “not confident at all” in their ability to make next month’s rent payment. Most of these renters are between the ages of 25 and 54, the data shows.