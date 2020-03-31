(The Center Square) – Four Nevada cities are among the most at risk of suffering the negative economic impacts brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, according to a recent report.
According to an analysis by Smart Asset, a financial technology firm from New York City, cities along the Las Vegas valley are expected to suffer.
Data journalist Stephanie Horan, the author of the report, ranks Paradise as the U.S. city most likely to suffer a downturn risks due to "vulnerable industries" brought on by the virus outbreak.
"Nevada cities rank poorly, as does the state overall," Horan said. "Of the ten cities we identified where workers in vulnerable industries make up the largest percentage of the workforce, four are in Nevada."
The report noted that four in 10 workers in Paradise are in a vulnerable industry, which includes hospitality industries like entertainment, food service, casino and other recreational industries.
"If 20 [percent] of workers in at-risk industries were to lose their jobs, the Paradise workforce would shrink by more than 8 [percent]," Horan wrote. North Las Vegas, Las Vegas and Henderson are ranked second, third, and fifth, respectively, for at-risk industries.
“In these cities, the five industries most vulnerable to a COVID-19 recession comprise more than 30 percent of the total workforce. Nevada, overall, has the most vulnerable workforce to a COVID-19 recession of all 50 states,” she concluded.
Nationwide, the leisure and hospitality industry workers are going to be hit the hardest as a whole. The report additionally noted that the 100 largest U.S. cities will suffer, alone, job losses that total 1.42 million due to a recession brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, recognizing the coming wave of unemployment and lost wages, issued the latest round of economic safety net measures that include a statewide moratorium on evictions.
"This is not the time to put people out on the streets," he said.