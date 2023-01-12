(The Center Square) – Former Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will join the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics as a fellow for the winter and spring of 2023, the university announced Wednesday.
The Pritzker Fellows Program invites politicians, policy makers, journalists, and activists to provide the campus with “deep dives into the most pressing issues of the day.”
Sisolak will lead seminars on the “challenges and opportunities of governing Nevada,” which include “climate change, improving state public education and governing through the public health and economic crises of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Sisolak, who was first elected in 2018, was defeated in the November election by Republican Joe Lombardo, who officially sworn in as governor on January 2 at the state Capitol.
During the gubernatorial campaign, Lombardo criticized Sisolak’s COVID-19 response and extended business shutdowns.
Lombardo’s first two executive orders, issued last week, rescinded all COVID-19 mandates from the Sisolak administration and directed state leadership to address workforce vacancies and resume in-person operations for workers.
Other Winter-Spring 2023 Pritzker fellows include former U.S. Representatives Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., and Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio.