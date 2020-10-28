(The Center Square) – Economic activity on federal lands in Nevada that are managed by the U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) supported over 40,000 jobs and contributed $8.4 billion in economic output to the state's economy last year.
DOI released an economic activity report for 2019 earlier this week that also found $5.1 billion in gross domestic product contributions from activities on DOI-managed lands in the state.
Nationwide, the Department of Interior's activities contributed a total sum of $336 billion that supported around 1.9 million jobs.
On the roughly 500 million acres of federal land that it manages, the DOI is responsible for overseeing activities including recreation, energy and mineral development, livestock grazing, and timber production, among other activities.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt touted the importance of the agency's economic impact in a statement.
"The Trump administration agenda for public lands management has been a major boon for communities throughout the country,” Bernhardt said. “Especially this year, public lands have been a critical place of refuge for the American people and will continue to support the economic vitality of our country.”
The energy and minerals sector on DOI managed land in Nevada supported at least 23,000 jobs that translated to $4 billion in added economic value and $6.5 billion in overall economic output. The agency supported 11,500 jobs in the outdoor recreation sector that translated to $827 million in added economic value and $1.3 billion in overall economic output.
Grants and payments from the department to Nevada authorities translated to a total of $166 million in total economic output. The agency also supported $237 million in economic output from the grazing and timber sector saw a total of $237 million in economic output.