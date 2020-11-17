(The Center Square) – Election results in Clark County, Nevada, were certified Tuesday, with 974,185 ballots being cast and one commission district race heading for a special election due to discrepancies.
Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria told county commissioners that 936 discrepancies were found in total and six voters voted twice.
In Commission District C, where former Nevada Secretary of State Ross Miller leads City of Las Vegas Councilman Stavros Anthony by 10 votes, Gloria said there were 139 discrepancies.
Commissioner Larry Brown said “some of the discrepancies outlined by [Registrar Gloria] indicate that those discrepancies surpassed the narrow margin of victory in the District C race, calling into question the validity of the election results in just District C.”
County commissioners voted to verify all election results except the District C race, in which commissioners are considering a special election.
The discrepancies drew the attention of President Donald Trump on Monday evening, who tweeted that it was a “big victory.”
“Big victory moments ago in the State of Nevada. The all Democrat County Commissioner race, on same ballot as President, just thrown out because of large scale voter discrepancy,” he said. “Clark County officials do not have confidence in their own election security. Major impact!”
Trump, who has yet to concede the presidential race, lost Nevada by over 33,000 votes to Joe Biden.