(The Center Square) – Restaurants inside of Nevada's still-shuttered casinos are being allowed to reopen with some significant restrictions put in place by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
Under Governor Steve Sisolak's Roadmap to Recovery, restaurants are allowed to open dine-in areas under strict social distancing guidelines. One restriction is that dining is limited to no more than 50 percent seating capacity.
Any restaurant inside a gaming facility may reopen if it meets industry-specific guidelines and additional directives including confirming that there is a separate entrance to the restaurant that is not off the gaming floor. If there isn't a separate entrance, the restaurant must tell the board how it will ensure customers can enter the restaurant without crossing the gaming floor.
Restaurants must also detail plans for how customers will access restrooms without traversing the gaming floor if there are no separate restrooms in the restaurant. Restaurants are also required to comply with county governments and health districts if these local governments have more stringent rules than those outlined in Sisolak's order.
Restaurants in Washoe and Clark Counties must provide the board with plans of how to prevent customers from gathering outside the restaurant before entering.
The Gaming Control Board said that restrictions are subject to change based on new disease data.
"The Nevada Restaurant Association is dedicated to ensuring the health and safety of our employees and customers," Alexandria Dazlich, director of government affairs for the Nevada Restaurant Association, told The Center Square. "We are working with the Governor's office and state local health authorities to develop and implement best practices for businesses as they continue to accommodate in-person dining. Our ServSafe food safety and handling training program has been the premier guide for the restaurant industry in providing current and comprehensive educational materials.
"Throughout this pandemic, restaurants have continued to serve our local communities in a safe and responsible manner," Dazlich added. "While we have helped to develop guidelines for phased-in reopening, the Nevada Gaming Control Board in conjunction with the Governor are in charge of determining the time and manner in which businesses are able to move through the phases of reopening."