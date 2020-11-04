(The Center Square) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in Nevada, according to preliminary election results.
Data from Nevada Secretary of State Barbara K. Cegavske’s office shows Biden holding a 51.2% lead over President Trump, who has 46.7% of the votes. About 65% of ballots in Nevada have been counted as of late Tuesday night.
Nevada has six electoral votes that are at stake in the race.
Clark County and communities around the Las Vegas Valley have overwhelmingly voted in favor of Biden, early returns indicate. Washoe County and the Reno, Nev. area are also favoring the former vice president.
Rural counties like Elko, Humboldt, White Pine, and Nye are Republican-leaning counties that are favoring President Trump.
The presidential race in Nevada has yet to be called as of Tuesday night.
This is a developing story.