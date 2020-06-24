(The Center Square) – A Nevada automotive dealer trade group says it's willing to work with state regulators after Gov. Steve Sisolak this week announced a new initiative to consider an electric vehicle mandate in the state.
Dubbed the Clean Cars Nevada initiative, Sisolak's administration will begin evaluating regulations to increase the number of electric vehicles available in the state starting in fiscal year 2024. The initiative will contribute to Nevada’s climate change recovery plans, Sisolak's administration says.
The Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association told The Center Square that its segment of the industry supports offering more fuel efficient vehicles as long as there's "a focus on consumer affordability."
“Nevada’s franchised auto dealers are in full support of improving fleet-wide fuel economy for new vehicles available for purchase by all Nevadans,” Andrew MacKay, the trade group's executive director said in a statement to The Center Square. “We look forward to partnering with our partners during this rulemaking process and are committed to working with Nevada regulators. As this process moves forward, it is imperative that any regulations are considered with a focus on consumer affordability.”
Sisolak said in a statement introducing the initiative on Monday that "it is critical for Nevada to continue accelerating efforts to address climate change, including capturing the many benefits of sustainable transportation options for Nevadans."
"This kind of decisive action is the first of many steps we will be taking as part of my commitment to addressing climate change under the State of Nevada Climate Initiative," he added.
The press statement also noted that the state will work towards inclusion and affordability for consumers of all origins.