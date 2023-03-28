(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo rolled out his administration's vision for its energy policy agenda in an executive order released on Monday.
Executive Order 2023-007 says Nevada’s energy policy will focus on developing and maintaining a diverse energy supply portfolio, which will include everything from natural gas to solar, geothermal, wind and hydropower.
"Nevada's advancement of energy independence will spur economic development, lead job creation, drive low-cost energy for Nevadans and reduce carbon emissions for future generations of Nevadans," the order states.
Dwayne McClinton, director of the Governor’s Office of Energy, said in a press release that the governor's "energy policy objectives provide a critical framework for the future of energy in Nevada.”
"I look forward to partnering with Governor Lombardo to achieve his energy objectives through thoughtful and effective policy implementation," he added.
In January during his State of the State address, the governor promised to lay out his energy objectives through an executive order. Lombardo said at the time California did not have enough electric generation within its own state to meet its electricity needs and was relying on the western electric market to import energy.
“With California retiring its units and changing its transmission rules, we have no choice but to reduce our reliance on the market and seek energy independence for all Nevadans,” Lombardo said in the address. “To address this, I will issue an executive order that allows electric providers, to develop dedicated in-state generation resources, to ensure that we are no longer forced to rely on the broader electric market.”
The order also adds that the administration's energy policies "will focus on job creation, economic development and investment" and will "ensure all consumers and businesses continue to have diverse energy options available to them."
"The state shall implement policies that reduce regulations and streamline the permitting process to provide for shorter approval timelines for energy projects while providing for appropriate environmental and cultural resource reviews," the order states.
According the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Nevada consumes almost seven times more energy than it produces. This is due to the state producing small amounts of natural gas and crude oil.
Nevada is one of the top states in total electricity generation from solar energy. In 2021, the most recent year available, Nevada ranked sixth in the nation for that category. Home of the Hoover Dam, one of the largest federal hydroelectric facilities in the nation, Nevada also has a hybrid geothermal solar power plant.