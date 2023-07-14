(The Center Square) – The first round of funding totaling $70 million is headed toward Nevada's early childhood programs, Gov. Joe Lombardo's office said this week.
The funding comes from Assembly Bill 400, which the governor signed into law last month, and goes to the state's Early Childhood Innovative Literacy Program.
Lombardo said in a statement it is “crucial” that children under six years of age get literacy and readiness programs.
"By prioritizing funding for early learning, we’re investing in our children's success and setting them on a path towards a bright future,” the governor said. “I’m proud of the Early Childhood Innovative Literacy Program, and I know its significance will be felt for generations to come."
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert applauded the governor and legislators for their “vision and commitment” toward education.
“I look forward to witnessing the positive impact this investment will have on the lives of our youngest learners,” she said.
The early childhood program will allocate the funds through a competitive grant process, according to the governor's office. Projects that are proven to boost literacy will be made a priority.