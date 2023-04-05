(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo on Tuesday put his signature on a bill giving state workers bonus checks.
Assembly Bill 268 will give each state worker $1,000 bonus paid in two installments of $500.
“I wanted to be here today with the Department of Transportation to sign this bill today because this winter we had severe winter weather across the state, especially here in northern Nevada,” Lombardo said at a signing ceremony. “We had historic snow, flooding, rain, and winter storms, all of which threatened the safety of Nevadans and the security of our communities.”
When the state needed it this winter, Lombardo said NDOT employees stepped up.
“They worked around the clock, in the cold, to help keep Nevada safe and our highways clear,” the governor added.
In this year’s State of the State address, the governor expressed that getting bonuses to state employees was a top priority. The governor thanked legislators Tuesday for their quick response.
“Like me, the legislature recognized the outstanding need for these bonuses and they worked quickly to make this happen,” Lombardo said Tuesday. “I’m proud of AB 268 and this partnership and I hope that we can continue to work together to deliver for Nevadans across the entire state.”
Some exclusions do apply. AB 268 says the installments are not for, among other things, individuals working temporary, intermittent, or seasonal jobs.