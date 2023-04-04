(The Center Square) – Nevada's minimum wage is set to increase starting on July 1, according to the state labor office.
“The State of Nevada has a two-tier minimum wage system based on qualifying health benefits being offered to employees,” the Office of the Labor Commissioner said in a press release.
Starting July 1, the minimum wage for employees who aren't offered health benefits will be $11.25 per hour, and $10.25 per hour for those offered health benefits.
Overtime rates will also increase to $15.375 for workers offered health benefits and $16.875 per hour for people not offered health benefits.
The state's current minimum wage is $9.50 or $10.50, depending on benefits.
The increases are from Assembly Bill 456, which was passed in the Nevada legislature by Democrats that campaigned on increases.
Critics of increasing the minimum wage, including Robert Fellner at Nevada Policy Research Institute, say it does more harm than good by reducing employment opportunities for those who need them most.
“Wages rise with productivity, not through government price controls, which is why the employers of approximately 98% of workers nationwide voluntarily pay their employees more than the minimum wage,” Fellner said.
Fullner added that government can help boost wages by reducing taxes and repealing excessive regulations that increase the cost of doing business.
“It can also help by implementing better educational policies, like universal school choice, which will lead to increased productivity and thus higher wages for all,” he added.