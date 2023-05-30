(The Center Square) – Northern Nevada is facing a state of emergency due to flooding, mudslides and other issues related to snowmelt.
Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency on Monday, calling the state's amount of snowmelt unprecedented.
“As snowmelt flooding threatens infrastructure damage to our communities, I urge all residents to follow local guidance, remain alert, and to proactively plan transportation routes,” the governor said. “My office will continue to partner with local, state, and federal agencies to provide direction, support, and resources where needed.”
Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lincoln, Lyon and Storey counties are impacted by the order, as well as the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe and the Walker River Paiute Tribe.
The declaration allows the state, counties and tribes to receive federal support to make infrastructure repairs and prevent more flooding.
“Recent snowmelt projections estimate an additional seven weeks of regional flooding impacts, and the emergency declaration may be amended to include additional counties in the coming days,” the governor’s office said.