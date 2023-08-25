(The Center Square) – Nevada's sites managed by the National Park Service saw a drop in overall visits and tourism spending, according to a report from the federal agency.
NPS sites in the state had 4.4 million visits in 2022, down from 5.8 million in 2021. Tourists spent $224 million in communities near the sites last year, compared to $292 million the previous year.
An infographic from NPS shows Nevada’s hotel industry benefited the most from park tourism, followed by the restaurant, grocery, and gasoline industries.
Nevada is home to Great Basin National Park, part of Death Valley National Park, as well as Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The California, Pony Express, and Old Spanish National Historic Trail are also in Nevada.
“Outdoor recreation is not just good for the soul, it’s a significant driver of our national and local economies and job sustainability,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a national press release about the report. “When people visit one of our amazing parks, they are contributing to the community around them.”