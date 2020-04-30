(The Center Square) – Nevada added another 45,000 initial unemployment claims last week, six weeks after the onset of the coronavirus crisis.
The state has seen more than 386,000 total initial unemployment claims filed in that six week span, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s data.
Nevada had 45,043 initial unemployment claims filed for the week ending April 25, up 5,547 claims from 39,496 the prior week.
More than 3.8 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims last week, bringing the six week national total to 30.3 million initial claims.
“The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 12.4 percent for the week ending April 18, an increase of 1.5 percentage points from the previous week's revised rate,” the Department of Labor said in a news release. “This marks the highest level of the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate in the history of the seasonally adjusted series.”
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday that Nevada’s stay-at-home order would be extended until May 15.
A report by the personal finance website WalletHub ranked four Nevada cities -- North Las Vegas, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno -- among cities where unemployment rates have been most affected by COVID-19.