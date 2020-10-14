FILE - Money
Mark Lennihan / AP

Bring in at least $469,328 in yearly income, and you’ll be among the top 1 percent of earners in Nevada, according to a 24/7 Wall St. analysis of the ultra wealthy in every state.

The $469,328 threshold was the 18th highest among the 50 states, according to the analysis. The average income for the top 1 percent in the state is $1,864,084, and the share of all income in the state earned by the top 1 percent is 24.3 percent, 24/7 Wall St. reported.

24/7 Wall St. examined data published by the Internal Revenue Service for the 2017 tax year to calculate the minimum income level to be in the top 1 percent of earners in each state. States that have large shares of college-educated adults tend to have higher income thresholds to reach the top 1 percent, the analysis said. 

Nationwide, in order to be in the top 1 percent of income earners, a person has to earn $538,926 annually, according to 24/7 Wall St. A total of 1.4 million taxpayers meet this threshold, the study says, and their average yearly income is $1.7 million, or 20 times the average earned by all U.S. taxpayers, according to the website.

---

State-by-State: Minimum Income to Reach Top 1 Percent

RankStateEarnings Threshold to Reach Top 1%Average Income for Top 1%Share of All Income Earned by Top 1%Average Income Among All Tax Filers in State
1Connecticut$827,194$3,060,98927.0%$113,570
2Massachusetts$728,272$2,582,63323.7%$109,082
3New York$702,559$2,894,08529.3%$98,941
4New Jersey$701,005$2,002,54419.6%$102,186
5California$659,503$2,195,77523.0%$95,494
6Washington$585,748$1,756,01118.7%$94,129
7Florida$581,682$2,347,18028.4%$82,535
8Colorado$563,672$1,554,18217.6%$88,153
9Illinois$558,831$1,639,36719.2%$85,544
10Texas$550,748$1,806,55422.1%$81,734
11Maryland$532,093$1,355,95615.3%$88,763
12Virginia$529,094$1,390,13915.7%$88,486
13Minnesota$522,444$1,399,46316.3%$85,628
14New Hampshire$510,178$1,453,97416.4%$88,867
15Georgia$501,914$1,420,73219.0%$74,744
16Pennsylvania$491,997$1,329,91317.0%$78,385
17Wyoming$478,292$2,501,16927.6%$90,663
18Nevada$469,328$1,864,08424.3%$76,757
19Utah$469,198$1,380,67617.5%$78,979
20Oregon$465,936$1,207,27215.7%$76,998
21North Dakota$462,352$1,131,70514.3%$79,305
22Rhode Island$457,372$1,214,78315.9%$76,632
23South Dakota$455,582$1,263,23817.0%$74,418
24North Carolina$453,976$1,131,86316.0%$70,705
25Kansas$450,606$1,173,58315.8%$74,382
26Arizona$448,795$1,235,51717.0%$72,696
27Tennessee$441,531$1,227,64517.8%$68,944
28Delaware$440,228$1,069,99414.1%$76,151
29Michigan$435,271$1,203,72416.7%$72,227
30Alaska$433,070$934,41911.9%$78,641
31Nebraska$431,616$1,123,56615.1%$74,393
32Wisconsin$428,490$1,125,86715.2%$74,199
33Oklahoma$424,529$1,117,76516.4%$68,348
34Louisiana$423,138$1,066,00416.1%$66,342
35Missouri$419,752$1,136,76516.3%$69,882
36Montana$416,874$1,066,18015.6%$68,554
37South Carolina$415,810$1,034,58515.4%$67,102
38Hawaii$414,599$1,044,72814.1%$74,204
39Ohio$412,919$1,020,32014.8%$68,950
40Vermont$407,661$1,024,75414.4%$71,068
41Idaho$407,393$1,043,18415.2%$68,702
42Iowa$402,246$978,15813.4%$73,171
43Indiana$394,398$1,000,64114.8%$67,732
44Alabama$390,066$1,011,64315.5%$65,249
45Maine$389,504$871,38813.0%$66,809
46Arkansas$377,895$1,483,48821.9%$67,841
47New Mexico$341,111$840,30514.0%$60,109
48Kentucky$337,532$900,19814.1%$64,051
49Mississippi$326,182$751,14113.4%$55,999
50West Virginia$318,831$651,62811.1%$58,481

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

Tags