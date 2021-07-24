FILE - Nevada State Legislature

Nevada State Legislature is Carson City, Nev.

Nevada's share of American Rescue Plan funding is equivalent to 17.2% of its total state budget in 2020, the third highest percentage among the 50 states, according to a new analysis by Pew Charitable Trusts.

States’ allocations from the federal government’s aid package in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic varied depending on the extent of their unemployment rates late last year, the study said. The funding ranged from a high of 22.7% of state spending in fiscal year 2020 to a low of about 5%, according to Pew Charitable Trusts.

Some states will be able to earmark the money for big-ticket items, such as broadband, water system improvements or unemployment insurance systems that have become diminished, the analysis states.

In nearly three-quarters of states, American Rescue Plan aid to states equals between 5% and 10% of total state spending, including capital disbursements, according to Pew Charitable Trusts.

Coronavirus Aid to States as Share of Annual Spending

RankState Allocation as % of 2020 State Spending
1Wyoming22.7%
2South Dakota20.1%
3Nevada17.2%
4Vermont17.0%
5North Dakota14.5%
6New Hampshire14.1%
7Texas12.2%
8Idaho11.1%
9 (tie)Michigan10.9%
9 (tie)Montana10.9%
11Illinois10.5%
12Arizona10.3%
13Tennessee10.0%
14Missouri9.8%
15Florida9.7%
16Maine9.5%
17 (tie)Colorado9.4%
17 (tie)Rhode Island9.4%
19South Carolina9.3%
20New Jersey9.2%
21 (tie)Hawaii9.0%
21 (tie)North Carolina9.0%
23Georgia8.9%
24Kansas8.5%
25Massachusetts8.4%
26 (tie)Connecticut8.3%
26 (tie)Mississippi8.3%
26 (tie)Washington8.3%
29New Mexico8.2%
30 (tie)Louisiana8.1%
30 (tie)Nebraska8.1%
32 (tie)Alaska8.0%
32 (tie)California8.0%
34 (tie)Indiana7.9%
34 (tie)Pennsylvania7.9%
36Delaware7.8%
37Maryland7.7%
38West Virginia7.6%
39Oklahoma7.5%
40 (tie)Alabama7.4%
40 (tie)New York7.4%
42Ohio7.2%
43Utah6.9%
44Virginia6.7%
45Minnesota6.3%
46Iowa6.1%
47Arkansas5.7%
48Kentucky5.5%
49Oregon5.4%
50Wisconsin4.9%

Source: Pew Charitable Trusts

