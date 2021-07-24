Nevada's share of American Rescue Plan funding is equivalent to 17.2% of its total state budget in 2020, the third highest percentage among the 50 states, according to a new analysis by Pew Charitable Trusts.
States’ allocations from the federal government’s aid package in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic varied depending on the extent of their unemployment rates late last year, the study said. The funding ranged from a high of 22.7% of state spending in fiscal year 2020 to a low of about 5%, according to Pew Charitable Trusts.
Some states will be able to earmark the money for big-ticket items, such as broadband, water system improvements or unemployment insurance systems that have become diminished, the analysis states.
In nearly three-quarters of states, American Rescue Plan aid to states equals between 5% and 10% of total state spending, including capital disbursements, according to Pew Charitable Trusts.
Coronavirus Aid to States as Share of Annual Spending
|Rank
|State
|Allocation as % of 2020 State Spending
|1
|Wyoming
|22.7%
|2
|South Dakota
|20.1%
|3
|Nevada
|17.2%
|4
|Vermont
|17.0%
|5
|North Dakota
|14.5%
|6
|New Hampshire
|14.1%
|7
|Texas
|12.2%
|8
|Idaho
|11.1%
|9 (tie)
|Michigan
|10.9%
|9 (tie)
|Montana
|10.9%
|11
|Illinois
|10.5%
|12
|Arizona
|10.3%
|13
|Tennessee
|10.0%
|14
|Missouri
|9.8%
|15
|Florida
|9.7%
|16
|Maine
|9.5%
|17 (tie)
|Colorado
|9.4%
|17 (tie)
|Rhode Island
|9.4%
|19
|South Carolina
|9.3%
|20
|New Jersey
|9.2%
|21 (tie)
|Hawaii
|9.0%
|21 (tie)
|North Carolina
|9.0%
|23
|Georgia
|8.9%
|24
|Kansas
|8.5%
|25
|Massachusetts
|8.4%
|26 (tie)
|Connecticut
|8.3%
|26 (tie)
|Mississippi
|8.3%
|26 (tie)
|Washington
|8.3%
|29
|New Mexico
|8.2%
|30 (tie)
|Louisiana
|8.1%
|30 (tie)
|Nebraska
|8.1%
|32 (tie)
|Alaska
|8.0%
|32 (tie)
|California
|8.0%
|34 (tie)
|Indiana
|7.9%
|34 (tie)
|Pennsylvania
|7.9%
|36
|Delaware
|7.8%
|37
|Maryland
|7.7%
|38
|West Virginia
|7.6%
|39
|Oklahoma
|7.5%
|40 (tie)
|Alabama
|7.4%
|40 (tie)
|New York
|7.4%
|42
|Ohio
|7.2%
|43
|Utah
|6.9%
|44
|Virginia
|6.7%
|45
|Minnesota
|6.3%
|46
|Iowa
|6.1%
|47
|Arkansas
|5.7%
|48
|Kentucky
|5.5%
|49
|Oregon
|5.4%
|50
|Wisconsin
|4.9%
Source: Pew Charitable Trusts