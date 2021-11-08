(The Center Square) – When it comes to making child care more available and affordable, Nebraska voters give the state poor marks, a recent survey found.
The nonprofit Holland Children’s Institute surveyed 592 registered voters in the state. When asked to rate state government on "making childcare more available and affordable," only 8% of respondents gave a rating of "excellent." Thirty percent rated the state as "only fair" and 28% poor.
Voters ranked the state similarly when asked about supporting workers with benefits like paid sick and family leave, the survey found.
The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted families, especially working mothers, Holland spokesperson JohnCarl Denkovich told The Center Square. "Nebraska mothers aren’t 'choosing' to leave the labor force," he said. "Many are forced out or priced out of labor force participation."
The mothers often face "insurmountable barriers" to work including child care deserts in the western/central portions of the state, lack of quality child care programs, or costs that aren't feasible as a percentage of their household income, Denkovich said.
"Child care and education must not only be available, but accessible, and that includes affordability," Denkovich said. "However, even with economic means it is not always possible to access high-quality care/education. Too many barriers exist especially for non-center-based providers, and too little participation makes availability challenging."
More paid leave and paid sick leave by employers would help, most survey respondents said.
"Generally, we need employers and state programs to shift from burdensome regulatory minutiae about payment processes to an environment that makes it possible to be a working parent without penalty," he added. "That means welcoming Zoom meetings with children visibly in frame, flexible schedules, allowing an employee to leave the job site to care for an ill child, or more direct support to parents and providers for high-quality care."
For years, low-income families have sound the alarm about the need for improvement in childcare, Denkovich said.
"The solutions are available," the spokesperson said. "It’s time to listen and act. There’s not a moment to waste."