(The Center Square) – Nebraska has received $28 million in federal funds over the last year to help rural areas improve health care services, education, and public safety.
The money is a "godsend" for the state's rural areas, according to Rex Nelson, an extension educator with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) distributed the funds through a rural development loan and grant program, KOLN reported.
"The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a really strong history of helping rural communities," Nelson told The Center Square. "They have helped to fund so many projects from hospitals to municipal waste treatment facilities, water treatment facilities. It really is a critical funding source. We would certainly struggle in a lot of our small towns if we didn't have it."
The Brown County Sheriff's Office plans to use its federal grant to improve communications operations between officers and update the department's record management.
“It helps with the officers being out on the road to be able to do the reports in the units and respond in a more timely manner," Brown County Sheriff Bruce Papstein told KOLN. "It’s a change for us, a big change, but the future is going this way, so we went this way.”
Fillmore County Hospital filed for a $5 million USDA loan to expand and improve its facilities, according to KOLN.
"It's a godsend sometimes for some of these communities to get help on some of these larger projects," Nelson added. "They just aren't going to be able to come up with the money themselves. The federal money is incredibly helpful."
Grants are available on a rolling basis, Kate Bolz, director of USDA’s rural development program in Nebraska, told KOLN.